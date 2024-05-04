PSD marks world traffic day



Amman: Interior Minister Mazen karayah said Saturday that the Public Security Directorate (PSD) is serious about enforcing the new traffic law, urging a firm and fair application of the law in order to become “a prevailing culture.”

In remarks at a ceremony to mark world traffic day, entitled “with awareness, we arrive safe”, Farayah said the occasion means change to the better and highlights achievements in infrastructure, training of cadres and updating of traffic legislation and rescue and assistance approaches.

Traffic is not the sole responsibility of the PSD, but is a participatory process by ministries, the government, the public and private sectors, and the public, he said, adding that for this reason the Higher Council for Road Safety was established, which drew up the national traffic safety strategy.

Traffic safety is a national priority, said PSD Assistant Director for Traffic and Foreigners Affairs, Brig. Gen. Salem Shamasin, adding that since the Traffic Law took force, the directorate has em

barked on measures to curb “negative behaviors” and violations that risked lives and property.

He stressed the importance of traffic awareness and strengthening cooperation and partnership with various institutions to ensure road safety.

During the ceremony, the Interior Minister honored a number of supporting institutions and entities, and individuals with a clean driving record, both military and civilian.

Source: Jordan News Agency