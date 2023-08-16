Prolonged heatwave grips Jordan, causing temperature surge

In the midst of a scorching heatwave, Jordan will remain under its grip on Wednesday, with elevated temperatures enveloping mountainous terrains and plains, while desert expanses, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba experience exceedingly high temperatures. The sky will see clouds at mid and high altitudes, offering a subtle respite from the relentless sun. Winds, varying from moderate to occasional intensity, will display a directional shift from northeast to northwest. As temperatures soar, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) issued a series of advisories to ensure public safety in the face of the sweltering conditions, as the sun’s direct exposure during peak hours poses a serious risk. Additionally, a notable concern emerges from reduced horizontal visibility due to the dust-laden air, notably pronounced in desert regions. According to the latest JMD forecast, the Kingdom’s weather landscape will remain consistent in the days ahead. On Thursday, conditions will persist with hot weather prevailing over mountainous and plain areas, while desert belts, the Jordan Valley, and Aqaba will continue to experience intense heat. Clouds will feature at moderate and high altitudes, as winds maintain their moderate pace, oscillating between northeast and northwest directions. The mercury is set to rise slightly on Friday, indicating a subtle upswing in temperatures. High mountainous regions brace for hot conditions, while the rest of the Kingdom anticipates sweltering temperatures, supplemented by intermittent clouds at mid and high altitudes. Saturday will maintain the status quo, revealing hot conditions over elevated mountainous locales and even more intense heat across remaining areas. Periods of dust are projected, particularly in desert zones. Today’s peak temperatures will be between 38 and 32 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 23C or even 19C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have scorching weather, with highs of 42C and lows of 29C.

Source: Jordan News Agency