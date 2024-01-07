program of Imam Al-Ashtar lessons at Ministry of Electricity



The Ministry of Electricity launched a training program for lectures by the leader of the revolution, al-Sayeed Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, from the lessons of the era of Imam Ali, peace be upon him, by Malik al-Ashtar.

At the inauguration, the Caretaker Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Muhammad Al-Bukhaiti, stressed the importance of the program at the career level, especially since everyone needs to be equipped and reminded of the sermons that enhance solidarity, charity, achieving tasks, and improving performance.

Dr. Al-Bukhaiti considered the Revolutionary Leader’s lecture program to be one of the stages that develop teamwork, and its results yield results in enhancing performance and reducing differences and discrepancies.

Source: Yemen News Agency