Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Leads Saudi Arabia’s Delegation at SportAccord 2024 in the UK



Riyadh: The Minister of Sport and Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, is leading the Kingdom’s delegation at SportAccord 2024, a sports gathering. The event, which began on Monday in Birmingham, will last four days and is being attended by the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, and the President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), Robin E. Mitchell. SportAccord 2024 also features the participation of numerous international sports federations and other sports organizations, making it the world’s foremost global sports gathering held annually under the umbrella of the SportAccord organization.

The Saudi delegation includes the Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Fahad bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, as well as CEO and Secretary General of the committee, Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Baeshen. Additionally, several workshops focusing on topics such as sports and health, hosting

mega sports events, and sports legislation will be conducted on the sidelines of the convention.

Source: Saudi Press Agency