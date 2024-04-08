  • Date: April 9, 2024
  • Date: April 9, 2024

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Leads Saudi Arabia’s Delegation at SportAccord 2024 in the UK


Riyadh: The Minister of Sport and Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, is leading the Kingdom’s delegation at SportAccord 2024, a sports gathering. The event, which began on Monday in Birmingham, will last four days and is being attended by the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, and the President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), Robin E. Mitchell. SportAccord 2024 also features the participation of numerous international sports federations and other sports organizations, making it the world’s foremost global sports gathering held annually under the umbrella of the SportAccord organization.

The Saudi delegation includes the Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Fahad bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, as well as CEO and Secretary General of the committee, Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Baeshen. Additionally, several workshops focusing on topics such as sports and health, hosting
mega sports events, and sports legislation will be conducted on the sidelines of the convention.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages