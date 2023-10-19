Prime Minister of Malaysia Arrives in Riyadh

Riyadh, The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, and his accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh this evening to take part in the Riyadh Summit between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the ASEAN countries.

Upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport, he was received by Deputy Governor of the Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, Mayor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia Musaed bin Ibrahim Al-Saleem, Ambassador of Malaysia to Saudi Arabia Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, and other officials.

Source: Saudi Press Agency