Prime Minister of Cambodia Arrives in Riyadh

Riyadh, The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Dr. Hun Sen, and his accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh today to participate in the Riyadh Summit between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Sen and the delegation were received at King Khalid International Airport by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Bedaiwi, the Mayor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, and several officials.

Source: Saudi Press Agency