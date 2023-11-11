President of Tajikistan: Crisis in Palestine Greatly Concerns International Community

Riyadh, The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, stressed that the crisis in Palestine greatly concerns the international community due to the bombing and killing of thousands of Palestinian civilians, including women and children, forced displacement, blocking of roads for supplies and humanitarian aid, and the destruction of vital infrastructure.

During his address at the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh, he emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and urged all parties involved to come to the negotiating table. The goal is to stabilize the situation and achieve a just and lasting peace by implementing the United Nations resolution that calls for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He stressed that the serious crises, threats, and challenges that the Islamic world is witnessing urge unity, consensus, federation, and harmony more than ever before, adding that “Today we are witnessing that these factors have led to serious destabilization in various regions of the Islamic world and have brought long-term negative economic and social consequences through the displacement of millions of people, mostly minors, as they were searching for a better and more secure life.”

Source: Saudi Press Agency