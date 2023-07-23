President meets Jawf governor

His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat and President of the Supreme Political Council on Sunday met at the Republican Palace in the capital, Sana’a, with Governor of Jawf Faisal Haidar.

During the meeting, al-Mashat and Haidar discussed the situation in the province, its needs for service and development projects, and ways to overcome the difficulties imposed by the aggression and the blockade.

Haidar presented a report to the President on the service projects that were accomplished during the past year 1444 AH, and plans for the year 1445 AH.

Al-Mashat blessed the success of the security operation to secure some areas in Jawf, praising the cooperation of the province’s free people with the security campaign.

He stressed the keenness to establish security and stability and enhance public tranquility in Jawf, directing the completion of the Arhab-Jawf road, and asphalting the main street of the city of al-Hazm.

