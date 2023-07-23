Discussing interventions of WFP in Al-Hodeida

The First Undersecretary of Hodeida province, Ahmed Al-Bishri, discussed with the Director of the World Food Program in the Hodeidah – Hajjah Asif Bhutto axis, the program’s interventions to alleviate the human suffering of the affected groups in the districts.

The human agent reviewed the repercussions of the difficult humanitarian situation experienced by thousands of the displaced and the poorest as a result of the aggression and the siege that has been going on for more than eight years.

He praised the humanitarian efforts of the WFP in providing aid and alleviating suffering, pointing to the need for many interventions and expanding the scope of assistance to include more affected families in the province’s districts.

For his part, the Director General of the branch of the Supreme Council for Humanitarian Affairs in the province, Jaber Al-Razhi, touched on the needs in the field of food during the coming period to cover the segment of returnees from displaced families and affected groups, and to reach new cases in a number of district areas.

In turn, the program director expressed his thanks for the efforts and cooperation of the local authority in the province and the role of the Humanitarian Affairs Council branch in enhancing the humanitarian activity of the program and reaching the deserving groups.

Source: Yemen News Agency