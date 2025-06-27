Pioneering Payment Innovation: How Bitget Wallet is Exploring QR Code Integration for Web3

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget Wallet, the leading non-custodial Web3 wallet, is advancing its PayFi initiative by exploring the integration of QR code technology into decentralized payment systems. This ongoing research marks a significant step in demonstrating how self-custodial wallets can bridge the gap between traditional financial infrastructure and the decentralized world of Web3.

As blockchain adoption expands, integrating crypto payments into familiar systems remains a challenge. Bitget Wallet’s PayFi initiative is exploring how widely used QR code systems, known for their simplicity and mobile compatibility, can be adapted for decentralized use. The goal is to deliver a crypto payment experience that feels familiar while embracing the future of Web3.

“QR code payments are the most natural bridge between today’s habits and tomorrow’s financial systems,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. “Our work on PayFi is about more than just enabling transactions — it’s about designing a user-first experience that makes decentralized payments feel second nature.”

Adoption trends in Southeast Asia underscore the power of QR code infrastructure to drive financial inclusion. In Vietnam, QR payments surged 170% year-over-year in 2023, led by VietQR and major e-wallets like MoMo, ZaloPay, and Viettel Money. Meanwhile, the Philippines has seen rapid growth through its national QR Ph standard, now accepted by over 2.5 million merchants and supported by leading platforms GCash and Maya. These examples highlight the scalability and user familiarity of QR systems—making them an ideal foundation for bridging Web2 and Web3 payments.

Bitget Wallet’s PayFi initiative is focused on exploring how QR-based transactions can function securely within a self-custodial wallet environment. This includes analyzing regional QR payment standards, examining their interoperability with decentralized protocols, and assessing the infrastructure and compliance requirements needed for scalable integration. Still in its early research phase, the project is centered on developing internal proofs of concept and collaborating with external partners to refine the technology. Bitget Wallet is taking a deliberate approach—prioritizing deep understanding and responsible development over rapid deployment, to contribute meaningfully to the evolving Web3 and fintech ecosystems.

Bitget Wallet’s focus has always been on creating tools that empower users in a rapidly evolving financial landscape. With PayFi, the goal is to transform complex backend interactions into seamless user experiences—enabling everyday transactions like retail purchases, peer-to-peer payments, or service subscriptions to be completed directly from a self-custodial wallet.

The integration of QR code capabilities represents more than just a technical upgrade. It reflects a deeper shift toward building payment systems that are inclusive, interoperable, and rooted in user ownership. As Bitget Wallet continues this work, it remains focused on shaping meaningful standards and solutions that can serve both the Web3 community and broader financial ecosystems. In a future where decentralized and traditional systems coexist, Bitget Wallet’s PayFi initiative offers a glimpse into what that reality might look like—where paying with crypto can be as easy as scanning a code.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users’ assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

