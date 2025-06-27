Bitget Leads Altcoin Liquidity Among Major Crypto Exchanges, According to CoinGecko Report

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is now the most liquid platform for altcoins within the 0.3–0.5% price interval, as per reports released by CoinGecko analyzing centralized exchange (CEX) liquidity across key digital assets. This finding comes from a comparative study of order book depth across major trading venues including Binance, Bybit, OKX, Kraken, and Coinbase.

The report, titled “2025 State of Crypto Liquidity on CEXes,” examined order book snapshots and deviation spreads for top-traded tokens such as BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and DOGE. It measured liquidity within various price intervals from the mid-market rate, providing a granular view of the actual executable volume for traders. While Binance retained the largest depth for Bitcoin, Bitget outperformed all other platforms in terms of liquidity provisioning for non-BTC assets in the mid-depth trading band.

The analysis highlighted that Bitget consistently maintained superior liquidity for altcoins—particularly within the 0.3% to 0.5% spread from market price—suggesting a favorable trading environment for investors seeking tighter spreads and reduced slippage outside of Bitcoin-heavy strategies. This result positions Bitget as the preferred platform for altcoin traders, as tighter spreads often signal healthier market participation and reduced execution costs.

“Altcoin liquidity is a measurement for market depth, and this ranking shows how far Bitget has come. Today, institutions drive 80% of our spot volume, futures activity from professional firms has doubled, and 80% of top quant funds trade on Bitget. Liquidity is infrastructure — and we’re building it where the market needs it most,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

CoinGecko’s liquidity evaluation focused not just on headline volumes but on actual order book thickness and slippage tolerance at different price bands, making it a more accurate reflection of trading experience. Bitget’s strong presence in these middle bands shows its capacity to sustain meaningful trading depth beyond high-cap assets, which remains a challenge for many centralized platforms.

In an increasingly fragmented liquidity landscape, the report suggests that Bitget’s performance could be attributed to active market-making infrastructure, listing strategy, and strong retail and institutional participation in the altcoin segment. The findings are particularly relevant as trading costs and depth disparities remain a priority for professional traders and funds operating across multiple venues.

To read the full report, please visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ae8f2c1-46a6-4f06-af5a-2e02b8c8ea56

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001115027