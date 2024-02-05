Physician Growth Partners Announces Promotion of Robert Aprill, From Managing Director to Partner

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading sell-side healthcare investment banking and transaction advisory firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Robert Aprill to the position of Partner effective February 1, 2024.

Since joining PGP in January 2021 as a Managing Director, Robert has been instrumental in growing PGP’s capabilities through his experience and knowledge of the healthcare ecosystem. He was keen on driving PGP’s continued growth year-over-year, empowering Physician Growth Partners to become the lead advisor in representing physician groups in transactions with private equity. Robert has led PGP’s efforts in orthopedics, urology, oral surgery, specialty dentistry, and behavioral health, among other specialties.

"Robert’s accelerated promotion to partner is a testament to his exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions. His mentorship, commitment, and role in driving PGP’s growth has made him a leader in this organization. As a partner, Robert will continue to steer us towards new heights, bringing his expertise and dedication to help further elevate our firm’s achievements in the healthcare investment banking sector," said Michael Kroin, CEO and Managing Partner.

"As an individual I have always placed the utmost importance on aligning myself with people who share common goals and values. PGP was founded on the premise of providing a white glove approach to client service, while creating a culture of respect, loyalty, and teamwork. I am excited and honored to join PGP as a Partner and to continue working every day, strengthening our position as the premier investment bank in the healthcare sector," said Mr Aprill.

Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active sell-side healthcare investment banking firms in the US and is dedicated to representing specialty physician practices in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction execution from start to finish. Founded in 2018, PGP has advised more than 60 practices to successful private equity partnerships.

Watch episode 27 of "Fixing Healthcare…From The Trenches", where Robert Aprill joined Dr Alejandro Badia to discuss the dynamic and consolidating healthcare landscape

For more information about Physician Growth Partners, please visit www.physiciangrowthpartners.com or contact us at press@physiciangrowthpartners.com 432 N. Clark Street, Ste. 200, Chicago, IL 60654

