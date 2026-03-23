Petra Attracts 2,295 Visitors During Eid al-Fitr Holiday

Petra: The Petra Archaeological Park recorded a solid influx of visitors during the first three days of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, welcoming a total of 2,295 tourists of various nationalities. According to Jordan News Agency, official figures released by the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority showed that 595 visitors entered the site on Friday. This number included 115 foreign tourists, 9 Arab visitors, 146 Jordanians, and 325 residents. Visitor numbers rose on Saturday to 861, comprising 176 foreigners, 55 Arab tourists, 427 Jordanians, 7 visitors included in the "Urdunna Jannah" (Our Jordan is Paradise) program, in addition to 203 residents. On Sunday, the site received 839 visitors, including 431 foreign tourists, 28 Arabs, 253 Jordanians, and 127 residents. The figures indicate a noticeable improvement in tourism activity in the Rose City during the holiday period, particularly with the significant increase in foreign visitors on Sunday. This trend reflects the continued recovery of Jordan's tourism sector and renewed international interest in the Kingdom's archaeological destinations.