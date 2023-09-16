  • Date: September 17, 2023
Per Directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince, First Saudi Relief Plane Arrives in Libya

The first Saudi relief plane carrying 90 tons of food and shelter aid arrived at Benghazi’s Benina International Airport today, which will be distributed to the victims of the floods that took place recently in Libya.

This aid comes in implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister to the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), to provide food and shelter aid to victims.

A specialized team from the centre will oversee the aid delivery in coordination with the Libyan Red Crescent.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

