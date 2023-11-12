PDTRA holds meeting with investors to boost tourism



The Petra Development Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), headed by Chairman Fares Braizat, held a consultative meeting with a number of investors in the tourism sector in the city of Petra. Braizat said that the meeting was to learn about and solve the problems investors in the tourism sector in Petra face, in addition to diversifying and developing existing investments to prolong tourists’ stay in Petra. He pointed out the importance of preserving the archaeological site and promoting it as a unique world heritage site and a global tourist destination, increasing the contribution of the tourism sector to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product, diversifying sources of income and supporting the national economy. He stressed during the meeting that the authority considers all local authorities and communities in the district as essential partners to raise the level of services provided in Petra. The meeting comes as part of a series of consultative sessions and meetings held by the Authority’s Board of Commis

sioners with various sectors in the region to develop Petra, the tourism sector in general, and the services provided to citizens and visitors alike.

Source: Jordan News Agency

