JVA ends water thefts on KAC in northern Jordan Valley



Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) on Sunday removed new attacks on King Abdullah Canal (KAC) in the Al-Qarn and Abu Sido areas in the Northern Jordan Valley, as part of its campaign to preserve Jordan’s water resources. In a statement, JVA said concerned water authorities in the Northern and Central Jordan Valley removed attacks, in continuation of its crackdown to stop attacks on the KAC, aimed to illegal siphon off water and reduce losses, to secure farmers’ water rights “fairly.” The campaign successfully removed pipeline connections buried in the KAC’s lands for illegally withdrawing water to irrigate plots of land, which have no water rights, the JVA said, noting that legal measures would be taken against violators according to rules in force.





Source: Jordan News Agency

