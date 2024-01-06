Parliament confirms its rejection of what was stated in suspicious American coalition statement regarding what is happening in Red Sea



The parliament affirmed the position of the Yemeni parliament, government and people, rejecting the fallacies and fabrications that were stated in the statement of the American coalition consisting of 12 countries led by the United States about what is happening in the Red Sea.

In a statement issued today, Saturday,the Council expressed its strong condemnation of the false allegations contained in the statement to deceive public opinion and distort the truth to cover up the crimes and genocidal war committed by Zionist war criminals with American-British support, and the hostile operations carried out in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and Iran in violation.

It is blatant against the sovereignty of states, and within the framework of the continuation of double standards policy, selective implementation of international and humanitarian law, in Zionist entity’s service .

The statement referred to the war crimes and genocide committed by the Zionists against the Palestinians in flagrant violation of international human

itarian law and international conventions.

It denounced the international silence and neglect of the American administration and the chorus of countries belonging to the suspicious American coalition that participated in drafting that shaking statement, with the aim of covering up the crimes against humanity and genocide committed by the Zionist enemy in the Gaza Strip against Palestinian civilians, children, women , the elderly, and preventing the entry of humanitarian aid,such food, medicine, and fuel, the deliberate killing of paramedics , rescue teams, and the targeting of media professionals and journalists.

The Council renewed Yemen’s keenness on the security of navigation in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and Bab al-Mandab Strait, with the exception of ships heading to occupied Palestine ports , until the aggression against Gaza is ended and the ports of entry for food, fuel, and medicine are opened to the Palestinians.

It also reaffirmed the right of Yemen and the Yemeni armed forces to protect Yem

eni sovereignty, secure navigation in territorial waters, carry out their duty to defend the Palestinians, and work to break the siege imposed on Gaza.

The statement held the American coalition countries responsible for the crimes of ethnic cleansing to which the Palestinian people are exposed and the relentless pursuit of militarizing the Red Sea and threatening the security of international navigation in the service of the criminal Israeli entity.

