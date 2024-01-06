FM meets US counterpart Sunday

Amman: Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, meets Sunday with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who will arive in Jordan as part of a tour in the region, the ministry announced Saturday.

Official spokesman of the ministry Sufyan Al-Qudah said that Safadi and his US counterpart will discuss the deteriorating humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip as a result of the ongoing Israeli war, and will reiterate the need for an immediate halt to the aggression, protection of civilians and removing obstacles Israel places to block the access of adequate and sustained humanitarian and medical aid to all areas of Gaza.

Safadi will reaffirm Jordan’s unwavering position in rejecting the displacement of Palestinians inside or outside their land and condemning it as a war crime and a dangerous escalation of the conflict, or dealing with Gaza from a security standpoint, or out of the context of a complete and comprehensive plan based on the unity of Gaza, the West Bank a

nd East Jerusalem, as an embodiment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital in line with the two-state solution, Al-Qudah said.

The spokesman said the Foreign Minister will also hold extensive talks with Blinken on stopping the illegal Israeli measures in the West Bank, Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites, “which are pushing toward an explosion.”

The two ministers will also discuss other bilateral and regional issues, said Al-Qudah.

Source: Jordan News Agency