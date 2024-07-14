Palestinian ARC: Yemen’s right to defeat Saudi unjust siege

Irrespective of the Saudi unfair siege on Yemen, the Yemeni right will win against the swards of tyrants and colonialism’s servants in Riyadh, member of the Palestinian Revolutionary Alternative Course Movement’s executive body said on late on Saturday.

Since the very beginning of ‘Aqsa Flood’ battle, the Yemeni people declared their frank stance in support of the Palestinian people and their fair Cause, Khaled Barakat added in remarks to Saba.

Last Friday, the Yemeni great people took to streets to say again: The war of starvation and siege targeting their livings is a desperate, failed attempt to reverse their pro-Palestine stance, he said.

“All the nobles around the World are now aware of the reality of the ongoing conflict in Yemen, and stand beside the Yemeni brave people against the American-Saudi unfair aggression and siege.”

However, he added, “Al Saud regime is not yet aware of the disaster it will incur due to its sillies, and that the balance of powers has changed in the region.”

Source: Yeme

n News Agency