Osaka Holds Big Party Presented by Executive Committee of Midosuji Party to Promote Expo 2025

OSAKA, Japan, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — To build momentum for the EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, “Nakanoshima Winter Party – Road to EXPO 2025 -” was held in the city of Osaka on November 28.

The event was organized by the Executive Committee of the Midosuji Party comprising the Osaka prefectural and municipal governments and other entities.

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura and Mayor Ichiro Matsui declared the party open.

Kenji Wakamiya, minister for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, told an audience of some 4,500 people, “I’d like you to help build momentum for the EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai.”

Wakamiya urged the audience to encourage more countries to participate in the expo. “We plan to invite 150 countries to participate in the expo. But to achieve that, we need to secure participation by 90 more countries. I’d like you to share the attractions of the expo with the world through social media.”

Two groups, who will perform in the Dubai Expo’s Japan Day on December 11, also participated in the party. A special unit comprising local vocational school students and comedian Charlotte, who has over 1.35 million followers overseas, sang songs, and OSK Nippon Revue Company celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding in 2022 performed a dance.

Hiroyuki Ishige, secretary-general of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, said the organizer will try to reduce waiting time before entering pavilions during the expo. “People have the image that they have to wait a long time to enter a pavilion at an expo, but we’d like to reduce it as much as possible, preferably to zero,” he said.

Noting “Reborn” is the theme of the Osaka Prefecture/City pavilion, Mayor Matsui said he expects the pavilion to show Osaka is actively promoting people’s health.

“We’d like to create an Osaka health pavilion to provide visitors with opportunities to have various experiences, including those involving preventive medicine, to help people enjoy a long life, and demonstrate to the world that Osaka is playing a key role in promoting health,” the mayor said.

The popular pop duo and expo ambassadors Kobukuro capped the party with a live performance.