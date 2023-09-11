  • Date: September 12, 2023
  • Date: September 12, 2023

Operating 6 factories with a capital of $2 million


Last month, the Ministry of National Economy granted 6 factories operating licenses for the first time, with a capital of $2 million, while 10 factories obtained licenses to establish an industrial facility.



In a statement, the Ministry of Economy expected that the operating factories would provide more than 60 job opportunities in the governorates of Hebron, Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Qalqilya, Nablus, Jenin, and Jerusalem.



The monthly report showed a 50% increase in the number of new licensed factories compared to July.



According to the report, these factories were distributed across several areas of manufacturing industries, concentrated in the food and chemical sectors



Source: Maan News Agency

Windsor Brokers (Palestine) Limited Financial Brokerage Company and the Palestine Stock Exchange signed today its membership agreement in the stock exchange, thus becoming the tenth operating financial brokerage company authorized to practice and practice financial brokerage activities and services based on the decision of the Board of Directors of the Palestinian Capital Market Authority issued On 08/16/2023, by agreeing to grant it a license to practice brokerage activity on behalf of others.

On Monday, the Secretary General of the Association of Arab Universities, Professor Dr. Amr Ezzat Salama, presented a symposium entitled "The Reality of Higher Education in the Arab World" at the theater of Palestine National University, in the presence of the Chairman of the University's Board of Trustees, Professor Daoud Al-Zeer, and the Acting Governor of the University of Palestine. Lahm Muhammad Taha, the President of the University, Dr. Imad Al-Zeer, a member of the Board of Trustees, Professor Shawqi Al-Issa, Major General Kamel Hamid, the Deputy and Assistants to the President of the University, and members of the academic and administrative bodies.

