Operating 6 factories with a capital of $2 million



Last month, the Ministry of National Economy granted 6 factories operating licenses for the first time, with a capital of $2 million, while 10 factories obtained licenses to establish an industrial facility.





In a statement, the Ministry of Economy expected that the operating factories would provide more than 60 job opportunities in the governorates of Hebron, Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Qalqilya, Nablus, Jenin, and Jerusalem.





The monthly report showed a 50% increase in the number of new licensed factories compared to July.





According to the report, these factories were distributed across several areas of manufacturing industries, concentrated in the food and chemical sectors





