  • Date: September 12, 2023
  • Date: September 12, 2023

Gaza.. Agriculture reveals to Ma’an the reasons for the high prices of vegetables in the markets


The Gaza Strip has witnessed a significant rise in the prices of vegetables in recent days, which is exhausting the simple Palestinian citizen in light of the difficult economic situation in which he lives.



The spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture in the Gaza Strip, Muhammad Abu Odeh, said that the rise in the prices of vegetables in general in the Gaza Strip in their various types is due to two main reasons. The first reason is related to climate change, which globally affects the entire world and also threatens food security at the global level.



Abu Odeh explained to Maa: “The Gaza Strip was greatly affected by an unprecedented rise in temperatures, and the displacement of some seasons, such as: the dominance of the summer season primarily over the rest of the seasons. Therefore, it greatly affected the crops in the open field, because what is grown now is grown in fields.” open.



He added that this period is the period of cultivation in open fields because the agricultural year begins for the farmers and the Ministry of Agriculture in the middle of the month of August and the beginning of the month of the ninth, when cultivation begins in greenhouses and in the fields, and these crops are considered the backbone and basic basis for the production quantities of vegetables.



He explained that the crops that take place during these months are in open fields, so the production quantities are less, in addition to that, which is greatly affected by the unprecedented rise in temperatures.



He noted that it is important to provide the main and basic crops under the supervision and planning of the Ministry of Agriculture and with the assistance of farmers working in the sector and institutions



Source: Maan News Agency

Recent Post

Windsor Brokers (Palestine) Limited Financial Brokerage Company and the Palestine Stock Exchange signed today its membership agreement in the stock exchange, thus becoming the tenth operating financial brokerage company authorized to practice and practice financial brokerage activities and services based on the decision of the Board of Directors of the Palestinian Capital Market Authority issued On 08/16/2023, by agreeing to grant it a license to practice brokerage activity on behalf of others.

September 11, 2023

On Monday, the Secretary General of the Association of Arab Universities, Professor Dr. Amr Ezzat Salama, presented a symposium entitled “The Reality of Higher Education in the Arab World” at the theater of Palestine National University, in the presence of the Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, Professor Daoud Al-Zeer, and the Acting Governor of the University of Palestine. Lahm Muhammad Taha, the President of the University, Dr. Imad Al-Zeer, a member of the Board of Trustees, Professor Shawqi Al-Issa, Major General Kamel Hamid, the Deputy and Assistants to the President of the University, and members of the academic and administrative bodies.

September 11, 2023

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages