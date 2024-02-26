Ongoing Israeli aggression kills, injures Palestinians in GazaAsphalt of 16th Road in Taiz

Gaza: On the 143rd day of the continuous Israeli occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip, numerous Palestinians, including children and women, lost their lives or sustained injuries.

The southern areas of the Strip were the primary targets of intense raids and violent artillery shelling during the early hours of Monday.

Medical sources confirmed that a tragic incident occurred near the Gaza European Hospital, located east of Khan Yunis. A house was targeted, resulting in fatalities and injuries among Palestinian individuals.

Furthermore, homes were destroyed by the Israeli occupation army in the western part of Khan Yunis. Fierce clashes erupted in the vicinity of the Nasser Hospital, accompanied by artillery shelling targeting the Al-Amal neighborhood to the west.

In another devastating attack, an Israeli bombing targeted a house north of Rafah, claiming the lives of four citizens, including a woman and a child, while causing injuries to others.

During the previous night, at least 15 Palestinians,

including children and women, were martyred, and numerous others sustained injuries as an Israeli raid targeted a house in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

The Israeli occupation army has perpetrated seven massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in the loss of 86 lives and leaving 131 individuals injured.

These tragic events have increased the overall death toll to 29,692, with approximately 699,879 injuries reported, primarily affecting children and women.

Source: Jordan News Agency

The Governor of Taiz inspict the progress of the asphalting work on 16th Dairy Road – Al-Hawban Roundabout, a kilometer long, at a cost of 300 million riyals, funded by the local authority.

The governor listened to an explanation from the Director of Public Works about the works carried out within the first phase.

Source: Yemen News Agency