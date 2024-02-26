  • Date: February 27, 2024
Yemen’s Health says US-UK aggression kills one person, injures eight others on raids on Capital, provinces


At least one person has been killed and eight others injured in the US-UK aggression on the capital Sana’a and other Yemen’s provinces.

In returns, the Ministry of Public Health of and Population of Yemen has condemned the American-British aggression’s targeting of citizens and civilian objects in the capital Sana’a, and a number of Yemeni governorates .

The ministry explained in a statement that these raids led to the death of a citizen and the injury of eight.

It pointed out that the raids of the American-British aggression on Maqbana district in Taiz province led to the martyrdom of a citizen and the injury of six others.

The ministry confirmed that two citizens were injured in the aggression’s raids on al-Nahda neighborhood in al-Thawra district in the capital Sana’a.

The ministry statement stated that America and Britain’s targeting of civilians in Yemen is an extension of their crimes in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Source: Yemen News Agency

