Noise Off, Space On: oraimo Announces Visionary Partnership with Rap Icon Draganov Alongside Flagship oraimo SpaceBuds 2 Debut

A cultural and technological alliance redefining sound, self-expression, and premium audio innovation for Morocco’s new generation.

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 July 2026 — Where music meets innovation, self-expression thrives. Marking a major moment in Morocco’s creative scene, global smart accessories pioneer oraimo has teamed up with the country’s rap trailblazer Draganov as its newest Brand Ambassador. This tie-up represents a deep, long-term strategic alliance. By uniting one of Morocco’s most authentic musical voices with one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer electronics brands, the partnership seeks to elevate how Gen Z and Millennials perceive lifestyle technology.

Serving as the cornerstone of this exciting long-term collaboration is the launch of the oraimo SpaceBuds 2. Guided by the campaign mantra “Noise Off. Space On.”, the partnership highlights the power of smart technology in helping young individuals shape their own creative sanctuaries amidst a noisy world.

Both oraimo Maroc and Draganov share a dedication to inspiring the next wave of creators through authentic, boundary-pushing experiences. “To me, music is about carving out a personal space to create and connect,” Draganov shared. “Partnering with oraimo is exciting because we both want to empower people to experience that creative freedom, whenever and wherever they are.”

Crafted from the user’s perspective, the oraimo SpaceBuds 2 act as the ultimate everyday companion—whether commuting, working, or chasing inspiration. The wireless earbuds boast an industry-leading 52dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), powered by an advanced hybrid noise-cancelling algorithm. This ensures that even in chaotic urban environments, users can instantly switch off external noise and focus on their own rhythm.

Breaking new ground in music technology, the oraimo SpaceBuds 2 also come packed with cutting-edge AI Translation functions. With features supporting real-time conversation translation, voice prompts, and meeting note summarization, these smart earbuds seamlessly transition from an immersive entertainment hub to a powerful tool for young business professionals.

Visually, the earbuds pay homage to Moroccan culture and speak directly to local roots, with a unique Lunar Eclipse sliding design. Featuring a sleek, Lunar Eclipse-inspired sliding cover complemented by a custom Infinite Light Effect, the product beautifully marries modern design with deep cultural meaning. Beneath the hood, a φ11mm dynamic driver works in harmony with the signature HavyBassTM algorithm to deliver a rich, spatial audio experience and crystal-clear call quality. Complete with an impressive 45-hour battery life and a 10-minute ultra-fast charge that delivers 3 hours of playback, the earbuds redefine everyday convenience.

The oraimo SpaceBuds and oraimo SpaceBuds 2 are now both available across Morocco. Users can fully customize their listening experience, adjust noise reduction levels, and locate their earbuds via the official oraimo Sound app. By bridging the gap between premium consumer electronics and authentic Moroccan youth culture, oraimo continues to solidify its footprint as an innovative lifestyle-driven leader in the region.

About oraimo

oraimo is a pioneering global smart accessories brand that brings cutting-edge, accessible technology to consumers worldwide. Operating in over 60 countries, oraimo serves as an industry frontrunner by blending premium quality, modern design, and exceptional value. Its extensive product ecosystem spans wireless earbuds, smartwatches, speakers, charging solutions, power banks, mobile accessories, and smart home devices. Guided by a spirit of continuous innovation, oraimo is committed to designing smart solutions that inspire and empower young generations to live a more connected, dynamic lifestyle.

Official website: https://www.oraimo.com/en