National Coalition Party organizes number of pro-Palestinian protests

The National Coalition Party, on Friday, organized a number of pro-Palestinian protests in Amman, Zarqa and Irbid governorates to show solidarity with the Palestinian people in the face of Israeli aggression.

The participants denounced the silence of the international community towards the ongoing genocide and collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza, calling for an immediate cessation of aggression and the entry of relief and medical aid to the besieged Gaza enclave.

They called for a unified Arab and Islamic position against Israel’s policy of displacement against Palestinians in Gaza, and rejected all Israeli aggressive practices and measures against Palestinians in their land.

They expressed pride in Jordan’s position, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, in defending the Palestinian people and their just cause, and the efforts made by His Majesty the King since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza to mobilize international and Arab consensus to stop the aggression and establish a just and comprehensive peace in the region based on the two-state solution.

Source: Jordan News Agency