Napster, DETASAD, and Lenovo Enable Sovereign AI Infrastructure to Support Local Deployment in Saudi Arabia

The collaboration pairs Saudi-based data center infrastructure with Napster’s enterprise AI platform, providing a fully in-Kingdom path to deploy agentic AI

DETASAD Data Center

NEW YORK and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Napster , an innovation company powering the next generation of embodied and agentic AI, today announced a collaboration with DETECON AL SAUDIA ( DETASAD ) and Lenovo to deliver sovereign AI infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By pairing Saudi-based data center services with Napster’s enterprise AI platform, the collaboration positions Napster among the first enterprise AI providers commercially available for fully in-Kingdom, locally hosted deployment.

Sovereign AI has become a defining requirement for governments and regulated industries worldwide. As organizations scale agentic AI from pilots into production, they increasingly need the models, data, and infrastructure behind those systems to stay inside national borders and under local control. In Saudi Arabia, that requirement is sharpened by Vision 2030, which ties digital transformation to local capability building and economic diversification. In the Kingdom, customers are prioritizing AI that can be deployed locally, without exporting data or operations, and Napster is emerging as a leading frontier company delivering on that need.

Napster x DETASAD

“Saudi Arabia has set out to become one of the defining AI economies of this decade, and that ambition deserves technology built to meet it,” said John Acunto, CEO of Napster. “We started Napster to put advanced AI within reach of the organizations that need it, wherever they operate. Working alongside Lenovo and DETASAD is how that mission becomes real, and how AI built for one market becomes a model for many.”

“Saudi enterprises are looking for AI deployment models that give them local control, operational clarity, and enterprise readiness,” said Samuel Huber, CEO of MENA for Napster. “When the platform, the data, and the hosting all sit inside the Kingdom, AI becomes a commercial reality that an organization can actually run its business on. We intend to continue to build on this foundation and be an integral part of commercial AI deployment throughout Saudi Arabia.”

Data residency, or where information is hosted, sits at the center of how Saudi enterprises and government entities evaluate AI. Napster, DETASAD, and Lenovo are facilitating a localized model and coordinating hosting, software integration, and implementation from the outset rather than assembling them vendor by vendor.

Each company contributes a distinct layer of the deployment:

DETASAD and Lenovo provide the sovereign infrastructure and operating foundation, including locally hosted cloud services, Tier III/Tier IV data center capabilities, AI-ready infrastructure, managed operations, cybersecurity, networking, data residency, regulatory alignment, SLA-backed operations and end-to-end implementation services, enabling enterprise AI workloads to be deployed and operated within Saudi Arabia.

provide the sovereign infrastructure and operating foundation, including locally hosted cloud services, Tier III/Tier IV data center capabilities, AI-ready infrastructure, managed operations, cybersecurity, networking, data residency, regulatory alignment, SLA-backed operations and end-to-end implementation services, enabling enterprise AI workloads to be deployed and operated within Saudi Arabia. Napster supports the enterprise AI software, supplying platform licensing and integrating with DETASAD infrastructure. The company will also work alongside commercial and government partners on tool customization, quality assurance, onboarding, and technical training.

supports the enterprise AI software, supplying platform licensing and integrating with DETASAD infrastructure. The company will also work alongside commercial and government partners on tool customization, quality assurance, onboarding, and technical training. Lenovo also assists with discovery and implementation of the companies’ go-to-market strategy, including needs assessment, solution design, proof-of-concept delivery, and fast-track deployment across government, defense, education, technology, and investment sectors.

“Government entities and enterprises in the Kingdom are no longer asking whether to adopt AI, but how to do it without giving up control of their data,” said Felix Wass, President & CEO, DETASAD. “For Saudi government and enterprise customers, sovereign AI is not only about where workloads are hosted; it is about trust, operational control, regulatory alignment and the ability to run AI at enterprise scale inside the Kingdom. Through this collaboration, DETASAD brings the sovereign infrastructure, managed operations, cybersecurity, data residency and local implementation capabilities needed to make enterprise AI deployable and trusted in Saudi Arabia.”

“Napster’s integration into Lenovo’s Solutions & Services Portfolio marked an important step in bringing agentic AI into real-world deployment,” said Salman Faqeeh, Vice President & General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Lenovo. “This collaboration with DETASAD builds on that momentum, combining Lenovo’s global expertise with local infrastructure to enable sovereign AI at scale in the Kingdom. Together, we are helping organizations deploy AI with confidence, while advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.”

“As organizations move beyond AI experimentation, the challenge is no longer access to technology, it is how to deploy, integrate and scale AI in a way that delivers measurable business outcomes,” said Saeed Basweidan, General Manager, Solutions & Services Group, Lenovo Saudi Arabia. “Through Lenovo’s services and infrastructure expertise, we help customers navigate the full AI journey, from strategy and solution design to deployment, adoption and ongoing optimization. Together with Napster and DETASAD, we are providing organizations in Saudi Arabia with a practical path to operationalize AI faster, reduce complexity and realize value from their investments.”

As part of the agreement, Napster, DETASAD, and Lenovo will prioritize government and enterprise customers in Saudi Arabia, with a phased expansion across the GCC to follow.

About Napster

Founded on the principle of democratizing access—first to music in 1999, now to creative expertise in 2026—Napster has consistently been at the forefront of transformational technology shifts that expand markets and empower users. The company’s latest platform turns passive consumers into active creators, providing the interface layer between foundation AI models and human creativity. For more information, visit napster.com .

About DETASAD

DETASAD is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading ICT and digital infrastructure providers, serving government and enterprise customers through sovereign cloud, data center services, cybersecurity, connectivity, AI-ready infrastructure and managed services. Established in 1982, DETASAD supports the Kingdom’s digital transformation through secure, locally operated technology platforms, national digital capabilities and compliance-aligned services for regulated environments. For more information, visit www.detasad.com .

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of “Smarter Technology for All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group’s commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 10 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at www.lenovo.com and follow the latest news in our newsroom .

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