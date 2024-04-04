Msheireb Properties to Bring World-Class Innovation and Design Events to Msheireb Downtown Doha

Doha: Msheireb Properties is set to welcome an exciting lineup of events next spring, attracting hundreds of creatives, entrepreneurs, and technology innovators.

Over the next two months, Msheireb Downtown Doha will be hosting two significant events: the Innovation by Design Summit co-hosted with Fast Company Middle East on April 24 at the Doha Design District, and TEFFA (Technology Education Finance Fashion and Art) in May.

CEO of Msheireb Properties Eng. Ali Al Kuwari expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming events, stating, “we have an extensive events programme lined up for 2024, and it has already kicked off with the highly successful Design Doha and Web Summit sessions. With TEFFA and the Innovation by Design Summit coming up, we are excited by the influx of creatives and entrepreneurs drawn to Msheireb Downtown Doha. Our community has evolved into a center not just for sustainable design but also for nurturing creativity and innovation across various industries. We are proud to facilitate such landmar

k developments in Qatar.” The inaugural Innovation by Design Summit in the Middle East, set for April 24, will gather thought leaders, innovators, and design experts to explore design’s transformative potential. The summit will bring together over 400 artists, creators, business leaders, and entrepreneurs for a day-long event. Discussions will span topics ranging from sustainable materials to biophilic design, as well as the global impact of the regions design language, inspired by the creativity at the centre of Msheireb Downtown Doha.

TEFFA, this year focusing on AI, blockchain, and the business of fashion, will showcase the role technological innovation can play in the future of the design and fashion industries with a focus on sustainability and the circular economy. Over three days, attendees will engage in insightful panel discussions and enjoy artistic performances. With a focus on interactive experiences, workshops on upcycling and AI gaming will be offered.

Source: Qatar News Agency