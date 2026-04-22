MOVA AtomForm Debuts Palette 300 on Rapid + TCT Boston 2026, Featuring 12-Nozzle Automatic Swapping Technology

BOSTON, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MOVA AtomForm, a 3D printing brand within the MOVA technology ecosystem, debuted its flagship Palette 300 at RAPID + TCT Boston 2026, signaling its expansion into the North American market. At the Thomas M. Menino Convention and Exhibition Center, the company showcased its latest innovations through live demonstrations, attracting significant interest from professional engineers, designers, and potential partners.

MOVA AtomForm on Rapid+TCT 2026

The Palette 300, a recipient of the 2026 iF Design Award and MUSE Gold Award, addresses the core inefficiencies of desktop 3D printing. Unlike traditional systems that rely on high-waste “purge towers,” the Palette 300 utilizes an OmniElement 12-nozzle automatic swapping mechanism. By transitioning directly between 12 independently heated nozzles, the system enables the simultaneous use of 12 distinct materials and up to 36-color printing, reducing material waste while drastically increasing switching speeds.

OmniElement 12-nozzle automatic swapping mechanism

Beyond mechanical innovation, the system integrates an automated oversight layer featuring an internal network of over 50 sensors and four high-definition cameras. This “Always-On” sensory array provides real-time monitoring and smart auto-correction of print deviations, ensuring industrial-grade consistency without the need for manual intervention. These hardware features are complemented by the AtomForm Studio software, which streamlines slicing and print management, and AtomVerse, an integrated creative platform designed to empower creators with a vast, open library of shared models and assisted design tools for every skill level.

Artworks printed by Palette 300

During the RAPID + TCT exhibition, these capabilities were verified through live on-site demonstrations. Attendees observed the Palette 300 navigating multi-material workflows and automated transitions, confirming the system’s ability to bypass legacy printing bottlenecks through its unique nozzle-switching architecture.

The event served as a launchpad for MOVA AtomForm’s broader North American strategy. Following strong industry reception and coverage in outlets such as Geeky Gadgets and The Gadget Flow, the company is scaling its operations for commercial and consumer sectors. Pre-orders for the AtomForm Palette 300 are scheduled to begin in Q2 2026.

About MOVA AtomForm

MOVA AtomForm is the 3D printing arm of the MOVA Group, a global leader in AI smart living. Backed by MOVA’s expertise in intelligent ecosystems, AtomForm is dedicated to making the creative process faster, easier, and smarter for designers and makers worldwide.

More information about MOVA AtomForm can be found on the official website and social media channels, or by contacting at [email protected].

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