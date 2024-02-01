MIT Solve Announces 2024 Global Challenges and Indigenous Communities Fellowship

Over $1 million in prize funding available for winners

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / MIT Solve, an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, believes that to achieve a more sustainable and equitable future for all, we need new voices and solutions. Today, it announced the 2024 Global Challenges and the Indigenous Communities Fellowship to find and scale the best.

Solve invites anyone from anywhere in the world to submit a solution to this year’s Global Challenges by April 18. Solve is seeking solutions that use technology in innovative and equitable ways to make learning more inclusive, mitigate and adapt to the climate crisis, improve access to quality health care, build peaceful and prosperous economies, and strengthen Indigenous communities.

The selected innovators will form the 2024 Solver Class, pitch their solutions during UN General Assembly Week, and share over $1 million of available funding. Innovators also take part in a nine-month support program that includes capital, leadership, and community support to scale their solutions.

"MIT Solve is on a quest to find the amazing innovators solving the pressing challenges of their communities and the world. And once we select the best, we mobilize the Solve community to help them scale," says Hala Hanna, Executive Director of MIT Solve. "We can’t do this without our generous and foresighted supporters."

The funding available for selected Solvers and Fellows includes:

MIT Solve $10,000 to each Solver and Fellow selected

$10,000 to each Solver and Fellow selected The GM Prize ( supported by General Motors) for solutions that help create smart, safe, and sustainable communities around the world, selected from the 2024 Global Learning Challenge, the 2024 Global Climate Challenge, and the 2024 Indigenous Communities Fellowship

( for solutions that help create smart, safe, and sustainable communities around the world, selected from the 2024 Global Learning Challenge, the 2024 Global Climate Challenge, and the 2024 Indigenous Communities Fellowship The GSR Foundation Prize ( supported by GSR Foundation ) for solutions that use technology in an innovative way to address pressing issues in their communities, especially solutions that remove barriers to financial inclusion and place a strong emphasis on learning, selected from any 2024 Global Challenge

( ) for solutions that use technology in an innovative way to address pressing issues in their communities, especially solutions that remove barriers to financial inclusion and place a strong emphasis on learning, selected from any 2024 Global Challenge Morgridge Family Foundation AI Innovation Prize ( supported by Morgridge Family Foundation ) for solutions that use AI to boldly spark change through innovation, disruption, and transformation, selected from any 2024 Global Challenge or from any Solver class

( ) for solutions that use AI to boldly spark change through innovation, disruption, and transformation, selected from any 2024 Global Challenge or from any Solver class The AI for Humanity Prize ( supported by The Patrick J. McGovern Foundation ) for solutions that leverage data science, artificial intelligence, and/or machine learning to benefit humanity, selected from any 2024 Global Challenge

( ) for solutions that leverage data science, artificial intelligence, and/or machine learning to benefit humanity, selected from any 2024 Global Challenge Prince Albert II of Monaco Ocean Innovation Prize (supported by Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation) for a solution that supports innovation for coasts, oceans, and the broader blue economy, selected from the 2024 Global Climate Challenge

More prizes will be announced. Interested in building a better future by sponsoring a prize or Challenge? Connect at partnerships@solve.mit.edu to talk about catalyzing change through social innovation.

About MIT Solve

Solve is an initiative of MIT. We believe that to achieve a more sustainable and equitable future for all, we need new voices and ideas. We launch open calls for exceptional and diverse solutions to the most pressing global challenges from anyone, anywhere in the world. Selected innovators get the backing of MIT and our community of supporters to scale their impact and drive lasting change. Join us on this mission.

Submit your solution. Support our work. Fund your own challenge.

Media Contact

Maya Bingaman

Officer, Communications & Content

maya.bingaman@solve.mit.edu

