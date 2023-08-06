Ministry of Labor Receives 7,294 New Recruitment Requests in July

The monthly statistical bulletin of the Ministry of Labor issued on Sunday revealed that – during the month of July, the ministry received about 7,294 applications for new recruitment, of which 4,655 were approved, while the total number of profession modification requests reached 3,131, of which 3,077 were approved.

The bulleting states that the number of applications for renewing a general work permit amounted to about 9,907, of which 9,269 were approved, and 638 were rejected, while the number of special work permit applications reached 706, including 466 applications for renewal of a permit, 64 applications for a new issuance, and 176 for canceling permits.

In terms of inspection visits to labor recruitment offices, the statistical bulletin revealed that the Ministry of Labor carried out about 160 inspection tours of recruitment offices, of which 154 ended without notes, and six with a violation.

During the same month, the ministry’s Labor Inspection Department conducted intensive inspection campaigns to monitor the extent to which establishments comply with laws and ministerial decisions concerned with regulating the labor market in the country, with a total of 4,137 visits, which resulted in issuing a warning to 427 companies, while the number of records of violations issued against companies reached 12.

In regard to labor complaints, the statistical bulletin revealed that the ministry’s Labor Dispute Department received complaints from the establishment’s workers against the establishment that amounted to 2,221 complaints, of which 546 were settled, and 16 were referred to the Labor Disputes Settlement Committees, leaving 1,659 complaints under procedure. The department also received 111 complaints from the public, all of which were settled.

As for the Labor Disputes Settlement Committees, the bulletin showed that the number of cases referred to these committees by the ministry reached about 16 cases last July, and the total number of decisions issued by the ministry reached about 384 decisions, while the total number of decisions that are still under procedure amounted to about 687 decisions.

In regard to work contracts, the statistical bulletin revealed that the ministry’s Labor Relation Department received about 63,030 requests to ratify work contracts, of which 62,845 were approved, and 185 were rejected, while the number of secondment requests for labor reached 5,773, of which 3,048 were approved, and 2,735 were rejected.

