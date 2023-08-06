  • Date: August 7, 2023
  • Date: August 7, 2023

Israeli Occupation Forces Issue Demolition, Construction Halt Notices of 15 Homes in Nablus

The Israeli occupation authorities issued, on Sunday, demolition and halt of construction notices of 15 Palestinian-owned homes in the town of Yatma, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Head of Yatma Village Council Ahmad Abu Sanobar said that the occupation forces stormed the western area of Yatma, and distributed 15 notices including orders to demolish and halt the construction of houses, in addition to two notices to demolish two walls in agricultural lands.

The occupation’s decision came under the pretext that the houses were built in areas classified as Area C, Abu Sanobar added.

The occupation forces continue to issue more demolition notices throughout the occupied West Bank, the last of which was in the city of Ramallah, to forcibly seize more Palestinian lands and allocate them in favor of expanding settlements and random outposts.

Source: Qatar News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages