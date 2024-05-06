Ministry of Foreign Affairs Expresses Kingdom’s Warning against Israeli Occupation Forces Targeting Rafah as Part of its Bloody Systematic Campaign to Storm All Areas of Gaza Strip and Displace its Residents



Riyadh: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s warning of the dangers concerning the Israeli occupation forces’ targeting of the city of Rafah as part of their bloody, systematic campaign to storm all areas of the Gaza Strip and displace its residents into uncertainty, amidst the absence of safe havens following the extensive destruction caused by the Israeli war machine.

The Ministry reiterated the Kingdom’s categorical rejection of the occupation forces’ ongoing blatant violations of all international resolutions urging the cessation of these massacres, as well as their breach of international law and international humanitarian law with impunity. Such actions exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and undermine international peace efforts. The Ministry renewed the Kingdom’s call to the international community to promptly intervene to halt the genocidal operations carried out by the occupation forces against defenseless civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Source

: Saudi Press Agency