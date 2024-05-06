  • Date: May 7, 2024
  • Date: May 7, 2024

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Receives UK Minister of State for Development and Africa


Riyadh: The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member, and Envoy for Climate Affairs, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, received the Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, today at the ministry’s headquarters.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments pertaining to regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The UK Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Neil Crompton, attended the meeting.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages