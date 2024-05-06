Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Receives UK Minister of State for Development and Africa



Riyadh: The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member, and Envoy for Climate Affairs, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, received the Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, today at the ministry’s headquarters.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments pertaining to regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The UK Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Neil Crompton, attended the meeting.

Source: Saudi Press Agency