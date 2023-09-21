Ministry of Defense confirms its support for any decisions & steps taken by Revolutionary Leader for radical change

The Ministry of Defense affirmed its full support for any decisions and steps taken by the leader of the revolution, Sayyed. Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, within the framework of radical change to reform state institutions.

The Ministry of Defense indicated in a statement issued by it the importance of moving forward in building the state in a way that establishes a stage in which it is more capable of meeting the aspirations of the Yemeni people and responding to their aspirations for construction, modernization and development.

On the occasion of celebrating the ninth anniversary of the September 21 Revolution, I renewed my pledge to the leader of the revolution to make more efforts to strengthen Yemeni defense capabilities in a way that meets the requirements of the next stage.

The Ministry of Defense pointed out that it realizes the importance of reforming state institutions, which would work to strengthen the country’s defense position in all fields and establish a stage that all Yemenis aspire to.

