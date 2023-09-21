CPF, ABJ sign MoU to enhance youth-oriented financial awareness

Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Association of Banks in Jordan (ABJ). The memo, which was inked by CPF CEO Tamam Manko , and ABJ General Director, Maher Mahrouq, aims to launch cooperation to spread financial culture among Jordanian youth and enhancing society’s financial knowledge by outreaching local communities through the CPF’s offices and employees in the field, according to a joint statement. Speaking during the signing ceremony, Manko expressed happiness with cooperation with ABJ, adding that :”Through our various work partnerships, the two sides are keen to provide distinguished opportunities for youth and enhance their competitiveness in the labor market.” Manko also noted the two sides will implement ad hoc awareness projects that provide “distinguished” development opportunities to youth that suit their needs. For his part, Mahrouq said the memo comes within the framework of the ABJ’s keenness to build partnerships with “distinguished” national institutions to help achieve its goals with a national and social dimension. Mahrouq indicated that ABJ is currently working on launching a financial awareness platform for Jordanian youth, stressing that the portal features a “wide” range of financial and banking themes, entrepreneurship, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) , and startups, as well as enhancing women financial culture. He added that: “We look forward to concluding a true and distinguished partnership with the CPF, especially in light of its remarkable and outstanding efforts in empowering and supporting Jordanian youth in various fields.” Additionally, Mahrouq expressed hope that joint initiatives contribute to ensuring a better future for Jordanian youth.

Source: Jordan News Agency