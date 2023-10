HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi opened the headquarters of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Azerbaijan in Baku today.

The opening ceremony was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Azerbaijan Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab and HE Ambassador of the State of Palestine and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Azerbaijan Nasser Abdul Kareem Abdul Rahman.

Source: Qatar News Agency