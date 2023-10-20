Minister of Foreign Affairs Announces Adoption of Biennial Summit between GCC and ASEAN

Riyadh, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah announced the adoption of a summit at the level of countries’ leaders between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, biennially on a rotational basis, in order to assure strengthening cooperation.

During a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi, following the conclusion of the GCC-ASEAN Riyadh Summit, the Saudi foreign affairs minister expressed the two sides’ aspiration for further cooperation, given their commonalities and the great opportunities for cooperation.

The Kingdom’s foreign minister said that the GCC countries and the ASEAN group are considered among the most important economic groups in the world thanks to their cooperation, adding that this summit will strengthen this cooperation, coordination, economic and development work, and support joint multilateral action and economic development.

In response to a question about developments of the situation in Gaza and its surroundings, the foreign affairs minister stressed the consensus of the GCC and ASEAN states on the importance of an immediate ceasefire and the need for the arrival of humanitarian aid, indicating that this is the only way to end the cycle of violence through a permanent solution to the conflict.

Source: Saudi Press Agency