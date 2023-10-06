Microsoft Launches New Web App Store for Windows

Microsoft has launched a new web version of its app store for Windows. Its designed as a replacement for the existing way to find Windows apps on the web, with links from the site opening in the Microsoft Store client on Windows 10 or Windows 11.

The software giant has ditched its old React codebase from its previous web version of the Microsoft Store and replaced it with a modern web version that uses Shoelace, Lit, Vite, and a C# ASPNET backend.

“The old site was a React codebase built on an obsoleted UI framework,” explains Microsoft engineer Judah Gabriel. “We created a fresh user experience with a thoughtfully designed interface, easier ways to discover new apps, modern web tech stack. I hope folks will find it useful.”

