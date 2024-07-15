Meteorology Department Warns of Strong Wind, High Sea

Doha: Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be hot to very hot daytime with slight dust to blowing dust at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind and high sea.

Offshore, it will be fine, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly 10 – 20 KT, gusting to 30 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly 8 – 18 KT, gusting to 26 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 – 4 ft, rises to 5 ft at times. Offshore will be 2 – 5 ft, rises to 8 ft at times.

Visibility inshore will be 4 – 8 km / 3 km or less at places at times, while offshore, it will be 5 – 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max Doha 14:13 – 05:40 – 17:43 44 Mesaieed 20:42 – 07:01 – 45 Wakrah 22:37 – 06:35 – 17:49 44 Al Khor 21:18 – 11:52 16:33 – 05:05 44 Ruwais 11:52 – 23:39 05:05 – 17:58 40 Dukhan 04:29 – 16:55 10:17 – 23:41 43 Abu Samra 03:51 – 16:04 09:54 – 21:56 42 Sunrise: 04:53 LT Sun

set: 18:26 LT

Source: Qatar News Agency