79 Civil Defense Personnel Martyred since Beginning of Aggression on Gaza

The number of martyrs from the Civil Defense crews since the start of the Israeli occupation’s aggression on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 has risen to 79.

Gaza Civil Defense explained in a statement that this increase comes after one of its members succumbed to severe injuries sustained during the massacre committed by the occupation forces against displaced persons in Al-Mawasi area in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, bringing the number of Civil Defense martyrs in the massacre to three.

The rescue and civil defense teams had completed the search operations for the bodies of the martyrs and the injured as a result of the massacre, recovering 400 martyrs and wounded people due to the series of violent airstrikes carried out by the occupation, which destroyed 1,200 tents housing thousands of displaced persons in the area which the occupation forces had previously designated as a safe area.

The Israeli occupation continues its genocidal war in the Gaza Strip for the 282nd consecutive day, disregarding internati

onal resolutions and human rights calls demanding an end to the aggression and the prevention of further brutal crimes against defenseless civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

