Media sector in Al-Mahweet condemns blocking of “YouTube and Facebook” channels for national media

The media sector in Al-Mahweet province condemned the arbitrary measures of the “YouTube and Facebook” administrations by blocking and deleting channels and accounts affiliated with the national media.

A statement issued by the province’s media office, the branch of Saba Agency, the Yemeni satellite channel, the national channels, and Al-Thawra newspaper indicated that the blocking of YouTube and Facebook for the national media channels falls within the context of the aggressive war against Yemen, which coincided with the systematic targeting of the Yemeni media outlets that were bombed and blocked, with the aim of concealing the war crimes they committed America and its aggressive coalition.

The statement stressed that measure aims to hide the facts and silence the free voices against the forces of arrogance and domination.

He pointed out that the national media was able to confront the disinformation campaigns and was able to communicate the facts of the aggressive war on Yemen and its atrocities to the world, stressing the importance of confronting these violations by all means and means to expose the crimes of aggression in Yemen.

Source: Yemen News Agency