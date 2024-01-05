Massive march in Dhamar denouncing American attack on Yemeni naval forces



Dhamar Governorate witnessed a massive public march denouncing the American attack on the Yemeni naval forces, affirming the readiness to respond to the enemy, and supporting the decisions taken by the revolutionary leadership.

The participants in the march, which toured a number of streets in the city of Dhamar, praised the operations of the armed forces in targeting the depths of the Zionist enemy, as well as targeting Israeli ships and ships heading to the occupied ports, and denounced the continued aggression and siege on the Gaza Strip.

A statement issued by the march confirmed that the blood of the great martyrs from the Yemeni naval forces who were martyred for the sake of God and in support of the Palestinian people will not be in vain, rather, it increases the faith and strength of the Yemeni people in confronting the enemy.

The statement condemned the Zionist lobby’s operations to assassinate jihad and resistance leaders, the latest of which was the assassination of the Deputy Head of the Politi

cal Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, in the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The statement reiterated the readiness of the Yemeni people to fight the holy battle alongside the armed forces in the face of the American-Zionist enemy.

The participants in the march called on the countries neighboring Palestine to open safe land corridors so that the Yemeni people could move in the hundreds of thousands to participate directly in confronting the Zionist enemy.

They stressed the continued boycott of American and Israeli goods and products and the companies that support them… urging the peoples of the Islamic world and the free people of the world to activate this weapon as a minimum of participation in supporting the Palestinian people and resistance.

Source: Yemen News Agency