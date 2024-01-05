Capital, Sana’a, is witnessing an unprecedented march of millions under slogan ‘Blood of free people… on path to victory.’



On Friday afternoon, the capital, Sana’a, witnessed an unprecedented march of millions under the slogan ‘The blood of the free people… on the path to victory’ in response to the call of the revolution leader, Mr. Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi.

Al-Sabeen Square was crowded with unprecedented crowds, raising the Yemeni and Palestinian flags and slogans affirming the Yemeni people’s standing and their absolute authorization to the leader of the revolution to make all the courageous decisions and strategic choices to defend Yemen’s sovereignty, support the brothers in Palestine, and liberate Al-Aqsa Al-Sharif.

The crowds confirmed that the Yemeni people’s exit in this large and widespread manner in the capital, Sana’a, and the governorates, expresses loyalty to the blood of the martyrs of the Battle of the Promised Conquest and the holy jihad in support of the Al-Aqsa flood, and announces to the whole world that the Yemeni people do not back down from their stance of faith and do not submit to the arroga

nt ones, no matter the size of the confrontation and sacrifices.

The masses chanted slogans of acquittal from enemies, support of the leader of the revolution, support for Al-Aqsa and Palestine, loyalty to the blood of the martyrs until victory is achieved, as well as continuing to support and stand fully with the Palestinian people and their heroic mujahideen politically, militarily and in the media, at all levels, and by all possible means.

It reiterated its readiness to confront the American escalation in the Red Sea and its targeting of Yemeni naval force patrols as they perform their duty in supporting the Palestinian people, stressing that this crime will not go unanswered.

Source: Yemen News Agency