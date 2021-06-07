Marlin Equity Partners Closes €675 Million For Second Europe Fund

Heritage Europe II is a continuation of the investment strategy employed by Marlin for over 15 years and by its predecessor fund, Marlin Heritage Europe, L.P. The Fund will apply the same philosophy and process-driven approach to investing utilized by prior Marlin funds and will target investments in middle-market companies generally located in Europe, where the firm has been active since 2006 and formally established a London office in 2012. Consistent with Marlin’s historical focus, Heritage Europe II will seek to invest in sustainable, high potential companies that can benefit from the firm’s rich history of accelerating growth and scaling businesses, as well as its substantial operational resources. The Fund will continue to focus on industries where Marlin has developed extensive domain expertise, including software, technology, healthcare and tech-enabled business and financial services.

“Our ability to successfully raise more than twice the amount of capital of the prior fund further validates our standing and recognition as a leading firm in the region and value-add partner,” said David McGovern, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Marlin. “We are thankful for the support from our existing investor base and newest partners, and now look forward to continuing to execute our operationally-focused investment strategy to help companies build long-term value and deliver successful outcomes for our partners.”

Peter Spasov, Senior Managing Director of Marlin, added, “Our success in Europe is a result of our deep domain expertise across the industries we target, demonstrated investment experience in the region, established global infrastructure and collaborative approach to working alongside management teams to affect growth-oriented, value-enhancing initiatives. We are excited to continue to capitalize on the rapid digital transformation occurring broadly across businesses and industries today, and firmly believe we are uniquely positioned to help companies accelerate their business models in the ongoing digitization wave.”

Marlin has closed 9 private equity funds and completed over 180 acquisitions since its inception in 2005, and has more than $7.6 billion of capital under management. The closing of Heritage Europe II follows a period of strong investment activity for the firm. Since the beginning of 2020, and amidst the global pandemic backdrop, Marlin has acquired 26 businesses and completed 8 exits.

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $7.6 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company’s outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 180 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.