LiquidStack to Showcase Immersion-Ready Servers from Equus Compute Solutions at GITEX Global in Dubai

Interactive demonstration features LiquidStack DataTank 4U and high performance servers from Equus

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiquidStack , a global leader in liquid immersion cooling for data centers, today announced a joint demonstration featuring LiquidStack’s two-phase immersion cooling DataTank and Equus Compute Solutions (Equus) immersion-ready servers . The multi-day exhibition will take place at GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest technology and startup event in the Middle East. Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from October 16 to 20, 2023, the first public appearance of this technology will be viewable in Hall 27, Booth D-25.

Attendees will see immersion cooling in action via the LiquidStack DataTank 4U, which supports up to 6kW cooling capacity and immersion-ready servers from Equus’s line of advanced digital infrastructure hardware containing an AMD EPYC Genoa Motherboard, an AMD EPYC 360W CPU, and three Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000 Ada Generation graphics cards. Equus also offers warranty options.

Along with the demonstration, LiquidStack CEO Joe Capes and Equus Head of Solutions Engineering Patrick Pedroso will be on hand to discuss the significant economic and sustainability benefits of immersion cooling over traditional air cooling. These advantages include the ability to conduct up to 3,000 times more heat than air cooling, deliver surplus cooling power to enable ever-increasing compute densities, and provide a scalable and environmentally-friendly solution.

“Immersion cooling is the most economical and sustainable way for data centers to run the newest servers containing the most powerful chips and no market is growing faster than the Middle East where air cooling is particularly challenging,” said Joe Capes, CEO, LiquidStack. “Companies in this region and elsewhere are demanding more high-performance, compute-intensive applications such as AI and advanced cloud computing, so the industry is moving toward liquid cooling. LiquidStack’s collaboration with Equus to integrate immersion-ready hardware helps make the adoption of immersion cooling technology swift and seamless.”

According to S. Jay Lawrence, CEO, Equus, “We are entering entirely new territory in the world of data centers, where the levels of compute and power running through these systems are unprecedented. Implementing sustainable and efficient cooling methods has never been as important as it is now, and we are excited to present our immersion-ready technology alongside LiquidStack at this year’s GITEX conference.”

In addition to their collaboration at GITEX, LiquidStack will soon feature its products in the Equus Liquid Cooling Innovation Center, located in the City of Industry, California. This permanent showcase, starting in Q4 2023, will feature fully integrated immersion-ready servers with industry-leading performance and sustainability ratings. Customers will be able to schedule an appointment to view and use the installation for proof-of-concept purposes.

LiquidStack’s product line includes their new MicroModular and MegaModular turnkey data center offers. Those who are unavailable to attend GITEX GLOBAL can request a liquid cooling demo by contacting LiquidStack at https://liquidstack.com/ contact-us .

About LiquidStack

LiquidStack is the respected leader in liquid immersion cooling for information technology hardware, telecommunications, and blockchain systems. Having pioneered the world’s highest density, most efficient, and sustainable liquid cooling solution in 2012, our advanced liquid cooling solutions continue to serve as the backbone for highly scalable and environmentally safe hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, edge and blockchain data centers. LiquidStack’s DataTank , EdgeTank , CryptoTank , MicroModular and MegaModular systems and services are enabling real-time advancement of computing and communications while supporting a sustainable planet. Learn more at liquidstack.com .

Media Contact:

Dana Zemack

dana@scratchmm.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8946131