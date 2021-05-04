LeddarTech’s Technical Leadership Featured at Three Major Events in May 2021 Focused on Environmental Sensing That Reimagines ADAS and AD Solutions

QUEBEC CITY, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, is proud to announce its participation in several global digital events in May as an exhibitor, presenter, as well as sponsor. The company will showcase its comprehensive end-to-end technology platforms that enable customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility markets. These featured solutions include the LeddarVision ™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and the cost-effective, scalable LiDAR development platform based on patented LeddarEngine ™ technology.

RESO360o Online – May 5 (Digital)

With a focus on partnership and collaboration, this event is sponsored and created by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Quebec to bring together the business community to engage, contribute, and learn about the major trends in the business world.

Featured panel: “Artificial Intelligence Through Connected Objects,” a panel discussion (in French) featuring Frantz Saintellemy, President and COO of LeddarTech, May 5, 4:20 – 5.05 p.m. ET.

Register here

EcoMotion Week 2021 – May 18-20 (Digital)

As a Gold Sponsor, LeddarTech joins EcoMotion as a speaker and an exhibitor. EcoMotion is a joint venture of Israel’s Innovation Institute, Smart Mobility Initiative, Ministry of Economy, and automotive & high-tech industries. The event brings together the world’s leading companies pioneering in the smart mobility field with hundreds of startups, investors, industry leaders, policy makers, and more attending virtually and exhibiting live on the platform.

Keynote presentation: “Re-Imagining the Path to Autonomous Driving,” featuring Pierre Olivier, Chief Technical Officer of LeddarTech, and Youval Nehmadi, Engineering Director, Sensor Fusion & Perception, May 19.

Innovation marketplace: LeddarTech will showcase its market-defining sensing and perception solutions for ADAS and AD applications, including the LeddarVision platform and various sensing components and software.

Register here

Autonomous Vehicles Online 2021 – May 26-27 (Digital)

LeddarTech is one of the main event sponsors for this digital version of Autonomous Vehicles Online and will host a keynote presentation with fellow professionals developing the next generation of self-driving technology.

Keynote presentation: “Robust Environmental Sensing Technology – Enabling Mass-Market Adoption of Safer and Smarter AD Technology,” featuring Pierre Olivier, Chief Technical Officer of LeddarTech, and Ronny Cohen, Senior Director, Israel Operations & Engineering, May 26, 9:10 – 10:00 a.m. ET.

Register here

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management, LeddarTech Inc.

Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232

daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, VAYADrive, VayaVision, and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.