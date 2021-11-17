QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce its participation as a host and co-presenter at various events in December. These events will showcase LeddarTech’s comprehensive end-to-end technology platforms, which enable customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive, mobility and off-road markets. The featured solutions include the LeddarVision™ sensor fusion and perception platform for Tier 1s and OEMs and the cost-effective, scalable LiDAR XLRator development solution based on patented LeddarEngine™ technology designed for LiDAR makers and Tier 1-2 manufacturers.

December 2, 2021: The Autonomous, a global member-only organization that comprises technology companies committed to working together in shaping the future of autonomous driving, hosts LeddarTech at this exclusive virtual event:

“Reimagining Autonomy: A Platform Approach”

A stellar lineup of partners will come together to explore the ADAS and AD landscape, the challenges and the emerging technologies that are positioned to solve these challenges. This event will consist of keynote presentations, panel discussions and a roundtable deep dive session.

Presenters:

Frantz Saintellemy, President and COO from LeddarTech

Marco Angelici, MEMS Micro Actuators Business Unit Director from STMicroelectronics

Thomas Brandes, Senior Marketing Manager for Visible and IR Lasers from ams OSRAM Group

Eric Hoarau, Head of Automotive Strategic Partnerships from Flex

Register for these limited tickets at this virtual event here.

December 6, 2021: All About Circuits, a leader in tech media, hosts LeddarTech and Omni Design for a global webinar:

“Are Solid-State LiDARs Ready for Mass-Market Deployment?”

LeddarTech and Omni Design are collaborating to address this market requirement to enable mass production of solid-state LiDAR products that meet stringent automotive requirements and provide exceptional performance and significantly lower cost and power consumption while enabling a smaller form factor and faster time-to-market.

Presenters:

Pierre Olivier, Chief Technology Officer of LeddarTech

Dr. Manar El-Chammas, Vice President of Engineering at Omni Design Technologies

Pierre and Manar will share the synergy of solutions between the two organizations and jointly describe how they collaborate, synergistic benefits to LiDAR manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers and the roadmap for collaboration.

Register for this virtual event here.

December 9, 2021: Reuters Events, a division of the international Reuters news organization, will be hosting LeddarTech at this global event:

“Sensor Fusion and Perception Solutions for Critical ADAS and AD Applications”

In this exclusive hands-on workshop, LeddarTech and guests will explore why perception software is a crucial enabler and accelerator of ADAS and AD in Level 1-5. While perception continues to represent a big challenge for automakers as they advance to the next levels of autonomy, this workshop will discuss how raw data fusion and perception software can accelerate this advancement by more than three years.

Presenters:

Pierre Olivier, Chief Technology Officer of LeddarTech

Stav Yoffe, Senior Product Manager, Sensor Fusion of LeddarTech

Register for limited tickets for this virtual event here.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech provides the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing, fusion and perception challenges across the entire value chain. The company offers cost-effective and scalable solutions such as LeddarVision™, a raw-data sensor fusion and perception platform that generates a comprehensive 3D environmental model with multi-sensor support for camera, radar and LiDAR configurations. It is scalable to support all vehicle automation levels. In addition, LeddarTech supports LiDAR makers and Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators with LeddarSteer™, a digital beam steering device, and the LiDAR XLRator development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR development based on the LeddarEngine™ and core components from global semiconductor partners. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 100 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Product Management, LeddarTech Inc.

Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232

daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

