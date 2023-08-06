Lebanon, Palestine Discuss Security Situation in Ain Al Hilweh Camp

Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Azzam Al Ahmad discussed, on Sunday, the current situation in Ain Al Hilweh camp for Palestinian refugees.

During the meeting, Mikati and Al Ahmad discussed the necessary measures to consolidate the ceasefire in the camp, located in Sidon, south of Lebanon.

Lebanese caretaker government confirmed earlier that the political and security dialogues regarding Ain Al Hilweh had made advanced strides, and that the security situation should not cause any concern.

After a gunfire incident, violent clashes erupted last week in Ain Al Hilweh, one of the largest Palestinian camps in Lebanon. Eleven people died and more than 60 were wounded, while severe damage was done to property and infrastructure.

