The members of Libya’s High Council of State elected, on Sunday, Mohammed Takala as the new head council.

Takala succeeds Khaled Al Meshri, who held this position for five years.

In the second voting round, Takala received 67 votes, while Al Meshri received 62. Two members abstained from voting.

After the announcement of the final result, Al Mashri congratulated Takala on becoming the new head of the council.

